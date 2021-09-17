Hampton Roads domestic violence orgs holding awareness events for National Day of Unity

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – To kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, all Hampton Roads agencies and non-profits will come together for the National Day of Unity.

Candlelight vigils on the Peninsula and on the Southside will be held on Monday, October 4.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence created this event 40 years ago.

This year, with the pandemic, shelters and hotlines saw increased numbers of those in need.

“For over 10 years, I’ve helped organize this event, but this year’s vigil feels like a particularly important opportunity to remind people how dangerous domestic violence is. During the pandemic, we’ve all had a difficult time keeping ourselves and our families safe. For most people, this has meant staying home, but for some, staying home is more dangerous. This is an important community event, because it’s vital that people know that we’re here and we can help,” said Larissa Sutherland, Victim Advocate.

The vigils are organized by Samaritan House, YWCA of South Hampton Roads, Help and Emergency Response Inc., The Genieve Shelter, Transitions Family Violence Services and Avalon Center.

Everyone is invited to come together to memorialize those lost to domestic violence while supporting families, friends and survivors.

Southside Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 4

Fountain Plaza, Virginia Beach Town Center

222 Central Park Ave., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462

6:30-8 p.m.

Peninsula Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 4

The Green at Peninsula Town Center

2551 McMenamin Street

Hampton, Va. 23666

6-7:30 p.m.

October events

SAMARITAN HOUSE: Since 1984, Samaritan House has sought to foster personal safety, growth and self-sufficiency in adults and their children through freedom from sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness in Hampton Roads by providing emergency and permanent housing, support services and community outreach to victims. For additional information, visit: www.samaritanhouseva.org

Women Against Violence Luncheon Oct. 8

Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

11:45a.m.-1:30 p.m

Paint 757 Purple

YWCA SOUTH HAMPTON ROADS: YWCA is the oldest and largest multicultural women’s organization in the world. Since 1908, YWCA South Hampton Roads has strengthened social movements that eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, and dignity for all. For nearly forty years, YWCA South Hampton Roads has run its emergency shelter, providing the only place of refuge for families escaping domestic and sexual violence in the City of Norfolk. For more information, visit: https://www.ywca-shr.org

H.E.R. SHELTER: Help and Emergency Response, Inc. provides leadership, advocacy, and resources to survivors and communities affected by Domestic Violence, Sexual Violence, Stalking, and Human Trafficking. The work of Help and Emergency Response, Inc. will create a safe and prosperous future for all through awareness, services, and training for lasting change in the communities we serve. For more information, visit: http://hershelter.com/

SMART Lunch on September 30

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Hudson will host the event

Strike Out Domestic Violence Bowling Fundraiser on October 24

Chesapeake Regional Hospital

ABOUT TRANSITIONS FAMILY VIOLENCE SERVICES: Transitions Family Violence Services is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and York County. We are the sole provider of comprehensive services to adult and child victims of domestic violence. Since 1977, we have been a pathway to safety and a source of hope for thousands of individuals and families. For more information, visit: https://www.transitionsfvs.org/

Fast & Funky 5K Run/Walk on October 23

Sandy Bottom Nature Park