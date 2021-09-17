Hampton Roads domestic violence orgs holding awareness events for National Day of Unity

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – To kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, all Hampton Roads agencies and non-profits will come together for the National Day of Unity.
Candlelight vigils on the Peninsula and on the Southside will be held on Monday, October 4.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence created this event 40 years ago.
This year, with the pandemic, shelters and hotlines saw increased numbers of those in need.
“For over 10 years, I’ve helped organize this event, but this year’s vigil feels like a particularly important opportunity to remind people how dangerous domestic violence is. During the pandemic, we’ve all had a difficult time keeping ourselves and our families safe. For most people, this has meant staying home, but for some, staying home is more dangerous. This is an important community event, because it’s vital that people know that we’re here and we can help,” said Larissa Sutherland, Victim Advocate.
The vigils are organized by Samaritan House, YWCA of South Hampton Roads, Help and Emergency Response Inc., The Genieve Shelter, Transitions Family Violence Services and Avalon Center.
Everyone is invited to come together to memorialize those lost to domestic violence while supporting families, friends and survivors.
Southside Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 4
Fountain Plaza, Virginia Beach Town Center
222 Central Park Ave., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462
6:30-8 p.m.
Peninsula Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 4
The Green at Peninsula Town Center
2551 McMenamin Street
Hampton, Va. 23666
6-7:30 p.m.
October events
SAMARITAN HOUSE: Since 1984, Samaritan House has sought to foster personal safety, growth and self-sufficiency in adults and their children through freedom from sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness in Hampton Roads by providing emergency and permanent housing, support services and community outreach to victims. For additional information, visit: www.samaritanhouseva.org
Women Against Violence Luncheon Oct. 8
Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
11:45a.m.-1:30 p.m
YWCA SOUTH HAMPTON ROADS: YWCA is the oldest and largest multicultural women’s organization in the world. Since 1908, YWCA South Hampton Roads has strengthened social movements that eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, and dignity for all. For nearly forty years, YWCA South Hampton Roads has run its emergency shelter, providing the only place of refuge for families escaping domestic and sexual violence in the City of Norfolk. For more information, visit: https://www.ywca-shr.org
H.E.R. SHELTER: Help and Emergency Response, Inc. provides leadership, advocacy, and resources to survivors and communities affected by Domestic Violence, Sexual Violence, Stalking, and Human Trafficking. The work of Help and Emergency Response, Inc. will create a safe and prosperous future for all through awareness, services, and training for lasting change in the communities we serve. For more information, visit: http://hershelter.com/
SMART Lunch on September 30
10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Hudson will host the event
Strike Out Domestic Violence Bowling Fundraiser on October 24
Chesapeake Regional Hospital
ABOUT TRANSITIONS FAMILY VIOLENCE SERVICES: Transitions Family Violence Services is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and York County. We are the sole provider of comprehensive services to adult and child victims of domestic violence. Since 1977, we have been a pathway to safety and a source of hope for thousands of individuals and families. For more information, visit: https://www.transitionsfvs.org/
Fast & Funky 5K Run/Walk on October 23
Sandy Bottom Nature Park
10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.
In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Domestic Violence Prevention Resources
10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.
Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- Phone: 757-722-2261
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services
- 24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233
Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238
About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.
At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC.
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.