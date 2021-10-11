Domestic violence: Spotting the subtle signs of abuse and how to help

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Domestic violence — it’s a crime that may be hard to spot because abuse often happens behind closed doors.

Physical injuries like bruises and broken bones are obvious signs of abuse. But domestic violence advocates should also pay attention to more subtle signs that may pop up early on in a relationship.

Leslie Jingluski with the Avalon Center says the first red flag of an abusive relationship is a partner who isolates or controls their loved one, forcing the survivor to withdraw from family and friends.

“It starts with isolation from your friends, isolation from family, and it can escalate to financial control and there’s always that control piece that you want to look out for. withdrawl, that’s a huge thing and i think that’s important to identify. and of course when it proceeds to physical violence you’ll be able to tell. you’ll know. you’ll see the bruises,” said Jingluski, who is the community engagement coordinator for the Avalon Center.

Are your or someone you love a domestic violence survivor? 10 On Your Side is here for you.