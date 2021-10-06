Domestic violence and its impact on children during the pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When it comes to families, domestic violence doesn’t only hurt mom and dad.

It can leave lasting emotional — and sometimes physical — marks on children, as well.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and 10 On Your Side is dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse.

Studies show that cycles can begin when kids experience violence at home.

Teachers are trained to see the signs of abuse in children, but that became much harder last year when classrooms went virtual because of coronavirus.

With widespread vaccines, and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, more kids returned to school for in-person learning.

Along with an uptick in domestic violence reports, Community Engagement Coordinator Leslie Jingluski with the Avalon Center anticipates Social Services will begin to see a rise in child abuse reports, as well.

“Coming back to school and getting the kids back in, I think we’re geared up and those mandated reporters are geared up to look for signs of abuse at home,” Jinglucki said.

If you or your children are abuse survivors, you aren’t alone.