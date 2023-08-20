PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Square Up: Surviving the ring and yourself’ will bring together survivors of domestic violence, advocates and allies.

The G.R.O.W. Foundation (Girls Recognizing Our Worth) connects single women, men and families affected by domestic violence with the resources to live free from abuse.

Neisha Himes, created the G.R.O.W. Foundation after leaving a five year toxic relationship.

Himes began her healing journey through spoken word poetry and boxing.

“It taught me how to stand up for myself. It taught me how to feel empowered and feel strong,” said Himes.

For the seventh anniversary, the G.R.O.W. foundation and MatchBout Athletic Development Center will host a domestic violence awareness fundraiser.

“On August 26th we’ll have guest speakers; from survivors, mental health advocates, and law enforcement. We will also have some boxing,” explained Himes. “We are honoring survivors and standing together in the fight.”

There will also be a live performance from local Country music artist Roberta Lea.

Himes calls on more people to get involved and help those on the road to healing.

“We can’t do this alone, right now we are serving about 15 families,” she said. ” I have a dedicated team. We have a lot of support in the community but what we need is more! So, that we are able to continue that work into year eight.”

Her longtime Coach Shannon Brown has been in the ring working with Himes over the years, and now he wants men survivors to join in the fight to end domestic violence.

“I hope that I reach at least one person. If I could get one more person to come in and be another Neisha. Come in and consistently come to work with us every single day,” said Brown. “One more guy who can feel the way I feel.”

“Square Up: Surviving the Ring & Yourself” is Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25.