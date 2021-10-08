Breaking the cycle: How to help survivors of domestic abuse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Experts say that domestic violence often starts with isolation from family and friends. That isolation can leave survivors feeling alone and unsupported.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 10 On Your Side is dedicated to helping break the cycle of abuse. All month long, we’ll share facts, tips and resources so you can help break the cycle of domestic violence, too.

So, what can you do if someone you love tells you they’re being abused?

Leslie Jingluski with the Avalon Center says it’s important to believe them and validate their feelings — so they know they aren’t alone.

“The most important thing you can do as a friend, as a family member, as a resource for that person is validation. Many times you will have a survior of domestic violence talk about things, and they’re seeking validation and I think that validation is important to understand that your gut is important. Your gut feelings are there for a reason. It’s animalistic. It’s a protection mode,” said Jingluski, the community engagement coordinator for the Avalon Center.

Next, Jingluski says it’s important to empower your survivor with resources such as the phone number to a national, state, or area domestic violence hotline.

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse. In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Domestic Violence Prevention Resources 10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads. Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors. Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help. Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services

24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774 YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144 LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.

757-640-0929

info@lgbtlifecenter.org Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention

757-444-2230

Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180 Avalon Center in Williamsburg Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051 Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120 HER Shelter in Portsmouth Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238 About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.



At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC. Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others. Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.