Break the Cycle: Leaving abusive relationships

Silhouettes of women are placed outside New Scotland Yard, by the British charity organization Refuge, in London, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, as part of Refuge’s campaign ‘Enough is enough’ calling for Home Secretary, Priti Patel, to include domestic abuse, domestic homicide, and sexual violence in the serious violence duty in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the most dangerous times in a violent relationship is when the abused person chooses to leave.

Physical violence, however, is only one aspect of domestic abuse. Abusers often control their partners, isolating them from friends and family and stripping them of financial independence.

Experts say that survivors who choose to leave should have a safety plan – a set of safe steps forward to escape the violence.

Safety planning can be overhelping, but you don’t have to do it alone.

Deborah Apperson with Help and Emergency Response Inc. (H.E.R. Shelter) in Portsmouth says help is just a phone call away.

“The first step is to call the hotline,” said Apperson. “We will help you safety plan. we will help you determine a plan that will get you out of your home as safely as possible.”

That hotline number is 757-485-3384.

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse. In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Domestic Violence Prevention Resources 10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads. Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors. Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help. Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services

24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774 YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144 LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.

757-640-0929

info@lgbtlifecenter.org Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention

757-444-2230

Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180 Avalon Center in Williamsburg Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051 Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120 HER Shelter in Portsmouth Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384 Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline number: 757-787-1329

Offers: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Website: https://www.escadv.org/ National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238 About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.



At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC. Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others. Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.