Avalon Center awarded $475,000 transitional housing grant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Avalon Center was recently awarded a $475,000 transitional housing grant by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant, offered through the Office of Violence Against Women, “supports programs that provide 6-24 months of transitional housing with support services for victims who are homeless or in need of transitional housing as a result of a situation of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, or stalking, and for whom emergency shelter services or other crisis intervention services are unavailable or insufficient.”

As one of only 68 projects in the nation to receive the grant, Avalon plans to use the grant for the ‘Next Step’ project. It aims to provide community-based transitional housing for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, or stalking.

The housing assistance will be available for a minimum of six months and up to two years for survivors in the Williamsburg and Middle Peninsula communities.

