Domestic Violence Awareness
Norfolk, Richmond receive over $500K in federal funding to help combat domestic violence, sexual assault
Local and national resources to help prevent domestic violence and child abuse
Domestic violence home in Hampton Roads reopens after flood, amid pandemic
Video
Domestic violence agency shares tips for survivors after uptick in deadly domestic related shootings
Video
Local domestic violence organizations report increase in abuse during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Break the Cycle: $10K donation to VB’s Samaritan House will help domestic violence survivors
Video
Break the Cycle: Domestic violence awareness art show set for Saturday in Newport News
Destroyed domestic violence shelter in Hampton needs donations to rebuild
Video
YWCA to open new domestic violence shelter in Norfolk
Video
Break the Cycle: Domestic violence survivor creates nonprofit organization to support others in need
Video
Break the Cycle: Samaritan House in Virginia Beach kicks off the #Paint757Purple campaign
Video
Break the Cycle: HER shelter survivor shares HER story
Video
Break the Cycle: Walk against gun and domestic violence in Newport News
Video
Break the Cycle: Old Dominion grad produces play that raises awareness about domestic violence
Video
Break the Cycle: Williamsburg center uses social media to help domestic violence victims
Video
10 On Your Side
Blog: Extreme heat for Thursday, heat index may be over 110 degrees in NC; cool down this weekend
Video
SNAP emergency allotments will continue in September
Video
Norfolk, Richmond receive over $500K in federal funding to help combat domestic violence, sexual assault
Food experts worry as USDA reinstates food stamp recertification
Video
Texts show chief launched internal probe into fiery letter written by investigator in Portsmouth Confederate monument case
Video
Local News
Virginia Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 1,126 new cases reported as upward trend continues statewide; Hampton Roads’ percent positivity back above 10%
Mathews will put Confederate statue up for referendum in 2021
Blog: Extreme heat for Thursday, heat index may be over 110 degrees in NC; cool down this weekend
Video
Suffolk wants employee hazard pay process to appear ‘fair,’ avoiding conflicts that arose in other cities
Video
Nansemond project’s Restoration Advisory Board to meet Thursday
Trending Stories
Daniel Prude: Video shows NY officers put ‘spit hood’ on Black man, pinning him before asphyxiation death
Virginia Sept. 2 COVID-19 update: 927 new cases, 29 new deaths statewide; Portsmouth dips below 10% positivity for 1st time since June
Video
JMU sending students home is ‘the worst thing they can do,’ according to health officials
Video
Blog: Extreme heat for Thursday, heat index may be over 110 degrees in NC; cool down this weekend
Video
Suffolk wants employee hazard pay process to appear ‘fair,’ avoiding conflicts that arose in other cities
Video
Clear the Shelters
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020