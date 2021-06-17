Destination Vacation: Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s Destination Vacation takes us to a place rich in American history.

Yorktown is known as the place where the battle for independence in the Revolutionary War was won.

“We were the best-kept secret for quite some time but I feel like word’s got out about us,” said Darren Williams, who is the waterfront operations supervisor with York County.

From its world-class museums like the American Revolution Museum and sprawling fields at the National Park Service’s Yorktown Battlefield to its beachfront, Williams says Yorktown has everything for the whole family.

“The really great thing about Yorktown is it’s new-meets-old. We really embrace our history here,” he said.

Williams says they’re using technology with the use of apps to track its free trolley service, which takes visitors all throughout Yorktown.

It makes stops at its waterfront district which has a variety of shops and restaurants.

“[There are] guided segway tours, rent a bike or kayak and do a self-guided tour. You can hop on the Schooner Alliance and take a sunset or pirate adventure cruise or come to the beach. Take a dip or come to the town,” he said.

Each week, Yorktown holds its Farmer’s Markets, which are held rain or shine.

Yorktown is also hosting the free Sounds of Summer concert series.

Williams says one of the best parts about visiting is that all their events are free.

“We put on a lot of events but every single event we put on is free. It’s free parking, free transportation throughout the town. That’s something we really want out here is all these great experiences but it’s all free,” he said.

They’re looking for an exciting summer season and say they’ve seen an increase in visitors, trolley ridership, and wedding bookings.

Williams says they’re also excited to bring back their Fourth of July celebration.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel last year but this year we’re a full go and what better place to come then where Yorktown was won.”

For more information on all the events and happenings in Yorktown, click here.