‘Destination Vacation’: Richmond’s rooftop bars flourish in summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rooftop bars are prime spots during the warm weather and Quirk Hotel and Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop are just two of the destinations that provide unique food, drink and fun.

“I think we offer something different for Richmond,” Quirk Hotel Area Director of Food and Beverage Morgan Slade said. “It’s a place where you can come and you don’t necessarily have to leave the hotel but it’s also a good launching point to see Richmond.”

The Quirk menu offers barbecue cashews, smoked mussels and more, as well as some top-shelf drinks.

“My favorite cocktail is the Quirk Gin and Tonic,” Slade said. “We use a Mediterranean herbs tonic and fresh rosemary fresh juniper. It’s just super refreshing on a rooftop like this.”

Starr Hill offers plenty of choices.

“If you come in here you can find something that you like,” General Manager Allie Hochman said. “We’ve got a wide variety of beer styles that we offer.”

The food options also provide something for everyone.

“We have a pretty regular rotation of a taco truck and Filipino food truck. We’ve got folks doing burgers, we’ve got folks doing chicken sandwiches, we’ve got vegan options. So we try and change it up,” Hochman said.