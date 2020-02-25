10 On Your Side GEARED UP To Crush Cancer

WAVY News 10 Reporter Andy Fox has been a supporter of Crush Cancer since its inception 6 years ago. It is a local FUNdraising event benefitting Cycle for Survival, a national movement to crush rare cancers. The local mission has successfully raised more than $1,300 through the help of generous sponsors, donors and 1,600 indoor cyclists.

Every April Andy brings you the emotional journey of a local person’s fight against a rare cancer. This year, you’ll meet Martin Einhorn. He’s a beloved icon of the community fighting lymphoma. He says his life was saved with a an experimental treatment CAR-T. Marty is a mighty warrior. He hopes you’ll consider donating to his team as he takes on “The Foxxer” in a fun challenge for contributions.

You can also donate to TEAM 10 ON YOUR SIDE and Andy’s fight to raise money for rare cancer research.

Join Andy and Team 10 On Your Side at Onelife Fitness – VA Beach Blvd from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. May 3.

Every dollar raised goes straight to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to pioneer research and clinical trials.

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 is thankful for the partnership of Virginia Beach city leaders, spinning enthusiasts and YOU, our community for the support Crush Cancer Hampton Roads. Watch for Andy’s Crush Cancer reports weeknights on WAVY News 10 leading up to the event on May 3.