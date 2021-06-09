York County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dare Elementary School

A man is administered the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday June 7, 2021. (Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 16.

The vaccine event is slated for Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dare Elementary School.

Local health officials say the event is primarily a 2nd dose clinic, however, vaccines will still be available for those who wish to receive a first dose.



Residents who choose to get a first dose should plan on scheduling a 2nd dose through the Williamsburg Drug Company, their family doctor, or through a participating pharmacy.

To preregister, click here. For a preregistration form in Spanish, click here.