Williamsburg Drug Company hosts drive-thru clinics to administer 3,5000 COVID-19 vaccines

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A local drug company is working to give 3,500 people doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting on Thursday, April 15, the Williamsburg Drug Company says anyone 16 years old and older is invited to register for an appointment.

The clinic will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations depend on the date:

Thursday – Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Friday – Crosswalk Church, 7575 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

Saturday – 227 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

Sunday – 1310 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

To your appointment, you should bring an ID card and an insurance card.

You can register for an appointment here.

