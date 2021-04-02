Western Tidewater Health District moves to phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District is also moving to phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The district includes Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County. Portsmouth also moved to 1c on Friday, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach moved to 1c earlier this week.

1c includes more essential workers, including:

Energy: Electric industry, petroleum industry (including gas station workers), natural gas industry, and renewable energy

Electric industry, petroleum industry (including gas station workers), natural gas industry, and renewable energy Water, wastewater, and waste removal: Water and utility, recycling removal, plumbers

Water and utility, recycling removal, plumbers Housing and construction: Hotel (traveler accommodations), HVAC technicians, hardware stores and similar retail stores, housing construction, house painters, electricians, housing and real estate services

Hotel (traveler accommodations), HVAC technicians, hardware stores and similar retail stores, housing construction, house painters, electricians, housing and real estate services Food Service: Restaurant (servers and back of house)

Restaurant (servers and back of house) Transportation and Logistics: Shipyard, maritime, welcome center, road construction industry, air traffic controllers and TSA, airline pilots, flight crews, airline ground crews, airport personnel, car retail and repair

Shipyard, maritime, welcome center, road construction industry, air traffic controllers and TSA, airline pilots, flight crews, airline ground crews, airport personnel, car retail and repair Institutions of Higher Education: Faculty and staff

Faculty and staff Finance: Insurance carriers and related activities, accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services

Insurance carriers and related activities, accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services Information Technology and Communication: Internet/cell phone technicians, workers responsible for infrastructure construction or restoration, data center operators

Internet/cell phone technicians, workers responsible for infrastructure construction or restoration, data center operators Legal Services: Workers supporting operations of the judicial system, including lawyers and others providing legal assistance. (Note: judges and judicial workers are included in the “Continuity of Government” group in Phase 1b.)

Workers supporting operations of the judicial system, including lawyers and others providing legal assistance. (Note: judges and judicial workers are included in the “Continuity of Government” group in Phase 1b.) Public Safety: Engineers, emergency communication centers

Engineers, emergency communication centers Hair Stylists: Barbers, stylists, hairdressers

Those pre-registered for the vaccine will be contacted by the health department to schedule their appointment.

