Western Tidewater Health District hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Suffolk Feb. 10

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Navy said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, that it has discharged 23 active duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, marking the first time it has thrown currently serving sailors out of the military over the mandatory shots. It comes as the number of service members being discharged across the services due to the vaccine begins to climb. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District is partnering with the Western Tidewater Community Services Board to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations in Suffolk.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Western Tidewater CSB which is located at 5268 Godwin Boulevard

Pre-registration is encouraged but it is not required. Residents can call 757-514-4766 for more information.

Pre-Registration links:

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.