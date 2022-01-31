Western Tidewater Health District hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Suffolk Feb. 10

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District is partnering with the Western Tidewater Community Services Board to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations in Suffolk.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Western Tidewater CSB which is located at 5268 Godwin Boulevard
Pre-registration is encouraged but it is not required. Residents can call 757-514-4766 for more information.
Pre-Registration links:
- Moderna: CLICK HERE
- Janssen/J&J: CLICK HERE
- Pfizer 12+ (teens/adults): CLICK HERE
- Pfizer 5-11 (pediatric): CLICK HERE
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
