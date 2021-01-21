Western Tidewater Health District enters phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District announced that next week it will move into phase 1b of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Beginning the week of January 25, and based on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, you’re part of the next group if:

You’re over 65, or have a preexisting condition

You’re a first responder, K-12 teacher, or daycare worker

You are homeless, a food service worker, public transit or mail carrier

“We are excited to move through the phases of our vaccination plan at a feverish pace,” said Dr. Lauren James, interim director of the Western Tidewater Health District.

“Our staff has done an exceptional job planning for this vaccine rollout and strives to continue to provide exceptional service to the localities we serve just as we have done through the entire pandemic.”

Citizens 65 and older who are unable to obtain vaccine through their healthcare provider or a pharmacy are asked to call one of the following numbers to make an appointment:

Suffolk 757-514-4781

Isle of Wight 757-279-3070

Franklin 757-562-6109

Southampton 757-653-3040

“The vaccine is expected to be in very high demand and the district asks for the public’s patience as they navigate through the various phases of vaccine deployment. As the district moves into future phases of vaccine deployment, more information will be made publicly available,” health officials with Western Tidewater Health District said in a statement released Thursday.