Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 190 stores nationwide, 8 in Virginia

(WFXR/WAVY) – Walmart is adding more localities to their list of stores scheduling COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify.

Nearly 190 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across more than a dozen states and territories are offering the vaccine, currently just for state-designated priority groups. The vaccine is not available to the general public at this time.

In Virginia, the company announced there are eight stores participating in the state vaccine rollout currently underway. None are in Hampton Roads.

Store Number Address City 1243 976 Commonwealth Blvd. Martinsville 2565 197 Madison Heights Sq. Madison Heights 4636 505 Oakville Rd. Appomattox 3770 19265 Jeb Stuart Hwy. Stuart 5343 10001 Southpoint Pkwy. Fredricksburg 5779 16375 Merchant Ln. King George 6936 14 N. Stafford Complex Cntr. Stafford 4638 135 Stoneridge Dr. Ruckersville

Once the locations have received the vaccines, Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers to allow eligible populations to sign up directly from Walmart’s website at this link.

Until that time, patients wanting to schedule appointments or to confirm whether or not they qualify can check the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website by clicking here.

Amanda Jenkins, Vice President of Health & Wellness Operations for Walmart, said Walmart and Sam’s are working with the federal government to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies once these doses are available. That’s expected to start late next week, she said.

Virginia stores are not involved in the federal vaccine rollout at this time.

