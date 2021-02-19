Walgreens pharmacies in Virginia to get COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 25

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesaler business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal. The drugstore chain says the deal will let it invest in and focus on its retail business, which has been hurt by sales declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Walgreens pharmacies in Virginia will get COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government starting next week.

The pharmacy chain is one of several receiving doses on Feb. 25 as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The Biden administration announced this week that weekly doses going out to partners will double from 1 million to 2 million. States will be seeing their supplies increased as well.

Walgreens will get 480,000 vaccines that it will allocate to stores in Arizona, Alaska, California, Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The distribution is still expected to happen by Thursday, Feb. 25, but the U.S. is seeing delays overall due to the winter weather affecting most of the country. About 6 million doses could face a 3-day delay, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

It’s unclear when exactly registration, or administration, of the shots will occur. Walgreens did not say which pharmacies in Virginia will get the first doses in a press release Friday. You’ll be able to check on Walgreens’ website.

Walgreens says it will being hosting vaccination clinics in underserved communities in addition to vaccinations at its stores as part of its vaccine equity efforts. That includes allocating nearly half of doses to Walgreens stores located in Medical Underserved Areas (MUAs) and areas with a high social vulnerability index score.

Walgreens had initially started in-store vaccinations on Feb. 12 in 17 states, including North Carolina, and administered nearly all of its 180,000 allotted doses within three days. The registration for the vaccine in North Carolina started three days before on Feb. 9.

Walgreens will join CVS in doing vaccinations in addition to Virginia’s allotment of 130,000 first doses. CVS has been doing about 26,000 doses per week in Virginia, but demand is still high and slots go fast when they do open.

Both pharmacies were in charge of vaccinating nearly all of the country’s long-term care facilities (nursing homes). Walgreens says it’s already provided more than 3 million doses nationwide to these facilities to date.

More than 1 million Virginians (12.8% of the population) now have at least one dose, per the Virginia Department of Health.