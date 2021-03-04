Volunteer vaccinators needed in Hampton Roads as vaccine supply increases

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a big need for people who help out at vaccination clinics across the area. The reality is, there will be more clinics popping up and this process is going to take months to finish.

Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic could be at-risk for mental health problems and fatigue, according to a recent study out of the University of Utah.

However, if you ask Virginia Beach vaccinator Kathy Budy, putting shots in arms is the most rewarding thing she’s ever done in her decades with Virginia Beach EMS.

“I feel like I’m actually able to do something to help curb the pandemic,” said Budy. “It’s amazing how grateful these people are. I go home on a high, this is true. Every day when I leave here, even if I’m tired, I feel fantastic.”

State and leaders have passed emergency legislation to expand the pool of vaccinators available. It will enable retired health care professionals to renew their certifications to qualify to administer vaccines.

Budy says that will be a huge help, as more vaccines become available.

“We always need more vaccinators, especially as we’re ramping up to the five days a week and then they’re going to do be doing the remote clinics, so we need more people,” said Budy. “We could get more done.”

As more vaccines and more volunteers become available, Budy says she’ll continue to put shots into arms as long as she’s needed.

Budy said, “I feel like I’m actually doing something to help get rid of the pandemic, or at least get it under control.”

A spokeswoman with Virginia Beach says they are working on a system to expedite the process and get vaccinators into the Convention Center.

You can learn more about volunteering by clicking here.