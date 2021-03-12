Virginia’s top health official shows up in Williamsburg urging people to get vaccinated

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One of Virginia’s top health officials showed up in Williamsburg urging people to get vaccinated Friday.

As one soon-to-be second COVID-19 shot in the arm approached the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center she said, “this is one fine oiled machine” referring to the vaccination clinic inside.

Inside was Dr. Daniel Carey giving a vaccination. Carey is Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

“You ready? 1, 2, 3, and we’re all done,” Carey said to Tyrone Franklin, who is the executive director for the Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“I encourage everyone to do their research get the affirmation and make an informed decision. Your life depends on it,” Franklin said.

Outside, 10 On Your Side asked Carey about the Portsmouth Sportsplex that, on Monday, becomes a mass Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC), with vaccinations beginning Tuesday.

Carey told reporters, “If you look at which populations are being the most affected — Hispanic, African-American — then we realize we have an extra responsibility to make sure we get into those communities.”

The new CVC is one of three designed to be in the African American community. There will be two others in Petersburg and Martinsville.

Carey spoke about how these centers across Hampton Roads and America are changing the direction of COVID-19,

“That’s why events like this, it is not just about helping, it is the joy. It is inspiring. It is not just about home. It is about joy and getting vaccinated. The joy in volunteering, helping your fellow Virginians, and the joy as a public official. The joy in the team working together.”

President Biden announced he wants all people eligible for vaccines by May 1.

“I think that is going to push us, and we need to be pushed, and I think we will be ready here in Virginia. We expect a significant increase in doses,” Carey continued.

He was impressed with the more than 10,000 doses given at the Visitor Center, and the 770 doses Friday alone.

“Right now, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The light is getting bigger, and that is vaccination, and we need to make sure that we get Community vaccinations.”

Carey also reminded the community how something as simple as wearing a mask remains essential to eliminate COVID-19.

“It is very unfortunate that something that is simple and incredibly effective as wearing a mask which keeps me safe, and keeps you safe could become politicized.”

Five states and counting including Texas have already lifted mask mandates.

Carey was not able to comment on the lifted mask mandates.