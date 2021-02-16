Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system goes online Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia launches its new statewide coronavirus vaccine registration system on Tuesday morning.

The website will allow you to register to get a shot online through the Virginia Department of Health.

Vaccine registration has been handled by local health districts and each one had its own process. Some districts had the resources to set up their own websites, while others struggled with staffing and residents with no internet access.

Your local health district will still select who is scheduled for the vaccine, but now they will have consistent data to make those decisions.

The new statewide system will also give people confirmation numbers once they complete their pre-registration, and it will send weekly updates online.

If you have already pre-registered, you will not have to do register again. 

If you have questions or need help, there will be a statewide call center. The state is set to announce that number this week.

