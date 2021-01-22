Virginians are traveling to North Carolina for COVID-19 vaccinations, and they’re receiving them

BARCO, N.C. (WAVY) — Virginia residents frustrated with the slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout are finding luck when they travel south of the state border.

On Thursday, nearly 1,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were shot into the arms of people at a mass vaccination clinic at Maple Park in Currituck County, N.C.

Those working at the clinic said a decent amount of those arms belonged to people who don’t call the state home.

One 10 On Your Side viewer emailed to say she booked her 87-year-old father an appointment through the Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) after having no luck in Virginia Beach.

“Couldn’t get doctors to return a call. Didn’t have any availability. Signed him up last night, and he got his shot today in North Carolina,” the viewer said.

Ben Stikeleather, Currituck’s county manager, said those performing vaccinations have seen their fair share of people coming from Virginia with similar stories.

At this point, as long as they are either a healthcare worker or 65 years of age or older, they will not be turned away.

“Just rolling through, trying to give out as many vaccines as possible,” Stikeleather said.

ARHS is overseeing the vaccination effort for Pasquotank, Perquimans, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates and Hertford counties.

While a spokesperson for ARHS told 10 On Your Side that “we ask that individuals only register for the county they reside in or received their shot in,” the groups vaccination webpage also mentions Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D-N.C.) directive to get the “vaccine into arms as quickly as possible.”

“Our understanding is because it’s a federal vaccine, that the vaccine can be administered as well to the people of our region, not just here,” Stikeleather said. “It stretches our resources thin, but I mean, we’re happy the folks who come here are going to get a vaccine if they are eligible to get one in North Carolina.”