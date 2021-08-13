Virginia will give third doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — As early as Saturday, some moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians will be able to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The third doses are available because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination guidelines Friday to recommend third mRNA doses for people who have significantly compromised immune systems.

Vaccine providers are expected to start making the third doses available over the next several days, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.

“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer powerful protection for otherwise healthy people, but many who take immune-suppressing medications or have diseases that tamp down their immune systems generally get less benefit from the standard two doses. The CDC cited one study suggesting about 40% to 44% of people hospitalized for a so-called breakthrough case — infection after vaccination — are among the immune-compromised.

People who are immunocompromised should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose.

The Virginia Department of Health estimates that about 124,322 of the 4,144,080 Virginians who are fully vaccinated are immunocompromised.

Anyone age 12 or older can find free vaccination clinics near them by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).