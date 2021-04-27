Virginia Wesleyan University to require COVID-19 vaccination for Fall 2021 Semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University is now requiring all students, staff, and primary contract service providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.

VWU President Scott D. Miller issued the latest updates Tuesday, just a day after Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said that Virginia colleges and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend in-person classes and activities.

Herring noted in his opinion that there is no federal law prohibiting Virginia colleges and universities from imposing a vaccine requirement.

Following the latest statements from AG Herring, all VWU students, faculty, and staff, including primary contract service providers (Aramark, Sodexo, and Sentara), must now submit proof of vaccination prior to returning to campus for the fall semester.

VWU administrators say limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

On April 18, Virginia shifted into Phase 2, allowing everyone over 16 to get vaccinated, two weeks ahead of the federal goal of May 1 set by President Biden.

Virginia Wesleyan isn’t the only university requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Earlier this month, Hampton University sent out a memorandum that said COVID-19 vaccines would be required for all HU faculty and staff.

