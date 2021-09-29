Virginia Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: Cases below 3K per day for 1st time since August; 41 deaths being reported per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s overall coronavirus levels are continuing to show improvement, with cases back below 3,000 on average per day for the first time in over a month.

Still the effects of the recent surge are showing up in death reporting, which lags cases. 41 deaths are being reported per day on average and 49 were reported Wednesday.

A 10-year-old girl from Suffolk died of COVID-19 this week. She’s believed to be the second child COVID death in the Hampton Roads area. Children under 12 years old currently can’t get vaccinated, but health officials hope shots for kids could start this fall.

Current hospitalizations are showing signs of improvement too, though still remain high at just under 2,100 patients at a time statewide on average. More than 500 COVID patients are in the ICU.

State metrics

New cases ( +3,151, 863,644 total) 2,919 per day on average, has dropped about 700 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago, back below 3,000 for first time since August 27

863,644 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 34

New deaths ( +49, 12,696 total) 41 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,696 total) Current hospitalizations ( -78 patients , 2,033 total currently) 2,093 7-day average (steady the past week but still at February 2021 levels)

, 2,033 total currently) Test positivity: 9% (12.2% in Hampton Roads)

(12.2% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,554,140

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.7% (5,776,783 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.4 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.2%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.7%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,768 cases, 286 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 27,216 cases, 1,237 hospitalized, 331 deaths (+74 cases, +4 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Franklin: 1,493 cases, 70 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 3,596 cases, 87 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+12 cases)

Hampton: 14,186 cases, 631 hospitalized, 216 deaths (+35 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,099 cases, 204 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,450 cases, 234 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+37 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 839 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 19,340 cases, 732 hospitalized, 275 deaths (+59 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 23,112 cases, 1,432 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+71 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,074 cases, 98 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Poquoson: 1,216 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,876 cases, 863 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,251 cases, 81 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 10,196 cases, 642 hospitalized, 215 deaths (+29 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 47,260 cases, 2,476 hospitalized, 491 deaths (+83 cases, +9 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,071 cases, 40 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+9 cases)

York: 5,058 cases, 119 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+21 cases, +1 death)

Local test positivity: 12.2% (back down after reaching about 17%)