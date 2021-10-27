Virginia now ranks 10th in the country for COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 74% of Virginians, 18 and older, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, putting the commonwealth in the top 10 states with the most vaccinations.

According to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, nearly six million people have received vaccinations and nearly 12 million shots have been administered among the 8.5 million people who live in Virginia.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” said Governor Northam in a release Wednesday. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

As of Oct. 26, COVID-19 cases have declined to 1,500 per day — a drop of 40% over the last two weeks, the governor’s office said in a release. Hospitalizations have also dropped by 42% in the last couple of weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved COVID-19 booster shots. More than 403,000 Virginians have received a booster so far.

The Virginia Department of Health is also preparing to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11, pending approval from the federal government. There are more than 700,000 children ages 5 to 11 living in the state.

Virginians who have not been vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic.