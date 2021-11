Virginia Nov. 9 COVID-19 update: Deaths coming back down, cases hovering around 1,200 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are still trending in the right direction as we head closer to winter.

The downward trajectory of cases has plateaued somewhat, with number of cases reported per day statewide hovering around 1,200-1,300 per day, though that’s about a third of what we saw in mid-September.

The big thing is the vaccines are providing protection against hospitalization and death, and 83.9% of adults now have at least on dose and 75.4% are fully vaccinated. The overwhelming number of hospitalizations and deaths are still in unvaccinated people.

Deaths are coming back down (29 reported per day) after a big jump up to about 45 per day with the delta wave. Hospitalizations did increase by 51 patients between Monday and Tuesday, but overall have been going down.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,448 , 938,376 total), 1,305 per day on average

, 938,376 total), 1,305 per day on average Deaths ( +35, 14,225 total), 29 per day on average

14,225 total), 29 per day on average Current hospitalizations (+51 patients, 857 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,820,685

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.7% (6,031,247)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.4% (5,412,779)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 755,196

