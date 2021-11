Virginia Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: 1,433 new cases, 7 new deaths; metrics still steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,433 new coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths on Monday as its metrics overall remain steady.

Some numbers have gone up slightly, such as hospitalizations up by about 50 patients compared to two weeks ago, but there’s been no major upticks. The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people.

Health officials across the world are monitoring the new omicron COVID variant, which could spread more rapidly than previous versions of the virus. Omicron’s been detected already around the globe, including Europe and Canada in addition to South Africa. At this point, health experts are still examining in the variant and are warning against overreaction. There’s no indication at this time that this variant causes more severe disease or can get by current vaccines.

State metrics

New cases (+1,433 , 967,209 total), 1,377 per day, steady overall

, 967,209 total), Deaths ( +7 , 14,684 total), 20 per day and still going down overall

, 14,684 total), Current hospitalizations (+18 patients, 936 total currently ), steady overall but slight increase recently

), steady overall but slight increase recently Test positivity: 6.1% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,676,613

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.3% (6,339,264)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.8% (5,530,226)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,231,560

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases