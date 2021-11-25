Virginia Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,781 new cases, 19 new deaths; metrics overall steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Thanksgiving, as metrics continue to hold mostly steady.
Hospitalizations are up by about by 72 patients since getting down to 809 patients earlier this month, but overall the average has stayed around 850 patients.
The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people. Vaccines not only help prevent severe complications, but they significantly help prevent infection, and can reduce the spread of the virus. You can book an appointment to get vaccinated the first time or get your booster by going to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine portal (holiday hours affecting vaccine clinics). Boosters are now available for all adults and vaccines are available for children five and above.
More than 6 million shots have been administered in Virginia and 87.7% of adults have at least one dose.
State metrics
- New cases (+1,781, 962,472 total), 1,539 per day and rising slightly
- Deaths (+19, 14,616 total), 21 per day and still going down overall
- Current hospitalizations (+18 patients, 881 total currently), steady overall but slight increase recently
- Test positivity: 5.9%, rising slightly
- Vaccine doses administered: 12,588,773
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 74% (6,316,359)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.7%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.6% (5,508,146)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.8%
- People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,179,722
For more vaccine data, click here.
Local cases
- Accomack: 4,203 cases, 325 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 29,623 cases, 1329 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+47 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 1,674 cases, 78 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+1 case)
- Gloucester: 3,995 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+9 cases)
- Hampton: 15,438 cases, 705 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+22 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 4,602 cases, 230 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+4 cases)
- James City County: 7,352 cases, 258 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 914 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)
- Newport News: 21,110 cases, 799 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 25,005 cases, 1,387 hospitalized, 357 deaths (+18 cases, -49 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 1,178 cases, 104 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+2 cases)
- Poquoson: 1,369 cases, 38 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+ 1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- Portsmouth: 12,984 cases, 932 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+8 cases, +4 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 2,434 cases, 85 hospitalized, 68 deaths (-3 cases, -2 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 11,209 cases, 709 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+11 cases)
- Virginia Beach: 51,173 cases, 2,648 hospitalized, 571 deaths (+68 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 1,206 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- York: 5,676 cases, 134 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+11 cases)