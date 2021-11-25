Virginia Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,781 new cases, 19 new deaths; metrics overall steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Thanksgiving, as metrics continue to hold mostly steady.

Hospitalizations are up by about by 72 patients since getting down to 809 patients earlier this month, but overall the average has stayed around 850 patients.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people. Vaccines not only help prevent severe complications, but they significantly help prevent infection, and can reduce the spread of the virus. You can book an appointment to get vaccinated the first time or get your booster by going to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine portal (holiday hours affecting vaccine clinics). Boosters are now available for all adults and vaccines are available for children five and above.

More than 6 million shots have been administered in Virginia and 87.7% of adults have at least one dose.

State metrics

New cases (+1,781 , 962,472 total), 1,539 per day and rising slightly

, 962,472 total), 1,539 per day and rising slightly Deaths ( + 19, 14,616 total), 21 per day and still going down overall

19, 14,616 total), 21 per day and still going down overall Current hospitalizations (+18 patients, 881 total currently ), steady overall but slight increase recently

), steady overall but slight increase recently Test positivity: 5.9% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,588,773

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74% (6,316,359)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.6% (5,508,146)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.8%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,179,722

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases