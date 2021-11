Virginia Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Metrics still going down; more than 75% adults fully vaccinated, 85% have at least 1 shot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID metrics are still improving overall as vaccinations continue to go up.

More than 75% of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated, a figure Gov. Ralph Northam cheered on Friday, and vaccinations are now underway for kids ages 5-11. Also 85% of adults have at least one shot, per Virginia Department of Health data Friday.

Cases are now holding steady around 1,300 per day statewide, but deaths and hospitalizations are still coming down. The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting about 28 deaths per day, down from about 45 per day this time last month.

State metrics

Cases ( +1,466 , 938,376 total), 1,328 per day on average

, 938,376 total), 1,328 per day on average Deaths ( +27, 14,321 total), 28 per day on average

14,321 total), 28 per day on average Current hospitalizations (-29 patients, 825 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.3%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,000,014

Percent of population with at least one dose: 71.6% (6,111,727)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 85%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.6% (5,429,271)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.6%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 838,748

For more vaccine data, click here.

