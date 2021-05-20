Virginia May 20 COVID-19 update: COVID hospitalizations drop below 600 patients, half of adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s total of current COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped again and is now below 600 patients.
More than half of all Virginia adults (18-plus) are also now fully vaccinated and 64.5% now have at least one dose. Virginia’s now administered about 7.7 million doses overall.
Virginia’s now down to about 450 reported cases per day on average and 15 deaths reported per day due to the virus. Deaths have dropped dramatically since the introduction of the vaccines, from more than 200 per day in the winter to about 15 per day. Just 3% of tests are coming back positive for the virus.
State metrics
- New cases: (+591, 671,916 total), 456 per day on average
- New deaths: (+20, 11,068 total), 15 per day on average
- Current hospitalizations: (-27 patients, 587 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: (3% on average)
- Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 7,673,597, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 51.8% (64.5% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 41% (51.7% of adults 18-plus)
Gov. Ralph Northam recently lifted the commonwealth’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and all gathering restrictions will be lifted on May 28. The Norfolk Tides said Wednesday that they’re hoping to go to full capacity on Saturday, May 29.
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,844 cases, 208 hospitalized 42 deaths (+1 case)
- Chesapeake: 20,976 cases, 1,001 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+9 cases)
- Franklin: 1,136 cases, 57 hospitalized, 32 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,206 cases, 62 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+3 cases)
- Hampton: 10,495 cases, 380 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+ 14 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,144 cases, 148 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+5 cases)
- James City County: 4,613 cases, 155 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-2 cases)
- Mathews: 598 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 14,024 cases, 455 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 17,750 cases, 1,001 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+30 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+1 case)
- Poquoson: 875 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)
- Portsmouth: 9,080 cases, 675 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+5 cases)
- Southampton: 1,979 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)
- Suffolk: 7,944 cases, 452 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( +3 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Virginia Beach: 36,010 cases, 1,634 hospitalized, 403 deaths (+37 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Williamsburg: 768 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)
- York: 3,738 cases, 70 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+3 cases)