Virginia May 20 COVID-19 update: COVID hospitalizations drop below 600 patients, half of adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s total of current COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped again and is now below 600 patients.

More than half of all Virginia adults (18-plus) are also now fully vaccinated and 64.5% now have at least one dose. Virginia’s now administered about 7.7 million doses overall.

Virginia’s now down to about 450 reported cases per day on average and 15 deaths reported per day due to the virus. Deaths have dropped dramatically since the introduction of the vaccines, from more than 200 per day in the winter to about 15 per day. Just 3% of tests are coming back positive for the virus.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 591, 671,916 total ), 456 per day on average

: ( 591, ), 456 per day on average New deaths : ( + 20, 11,068 total ), 15 per day on average

: ( 20, ), 15 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (-27 patients, 587 currently)

: (-27 patients, 587 currently) Percent of positive tests : (3% on average)

: (3% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 7,673,597, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 51.8% (64.5% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 41% (51.7% of adults 18-plus)

Gov. Ralph Northam recently lifted the commonwealth’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and all gathering restrictions will be lifted on May 28. The Norfolk Tides said Wednesday that they’re hoping to go to full capacity on Saturday, May 29.

