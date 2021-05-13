Virginia May 13 COVID-19 update: Va. reporting about 600 new cases on average per day; 6.9 million-plus shots administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 579 new coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths linked to the virus on Thursday.

Virus metrics been dropping across the board, with 31 less COVID-19 patients in the hospital compared to Wednesday. 748 are hospitalized, about 300 patients less than this time last month and less than 1/4 of the peak in January.

Thursday’s reported deaths were the highest reported in one day in about a month, but death reporting has some lag. The average of deaths reported per day has been steadily dropping, and is now at 14 per day.

State metrics

New cases ( + 579, 668,726 total)

( 579, 668,726 total) New deaths ( + 27, 10,961 total)

( 27, 10,961 total) Current hospitalizations (-31 patients, 748 total)

(-31 patients, 748 total) Vaccine doses administered (total doses administered: 6,926,215, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 47.6%, percent of the population fully vaccinated: 36.3%)

Virginia has now also administered more than 6.9 million vaccine doses, and about half the population has at least one dose. Demand has slipped however, down to about 47,000 shots per day, something Virginia health officials are working to address. Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, says health officials are changing messaging and emphasizing how easy it is to get a vaccine at multiple distribution points such as local health providers.

He said he’s also working to address hesitancy for some people in getting the second doses, and said data is showing a single dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has only about 20% effiicacy against new virus variants, compared to about 80% with both doses.

The Pfizer vaccine was also just approved for children 12 and up, and Avula said in a press briefing Thursday he hopes kids will encourage hesitant parents to get their shot too.

Local cases