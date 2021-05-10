Virginia May 10 COVID-19 update: Virginia reports lowest case increase in over a year, 3 million-plus now vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Big news comes in threes today for Virginia.

3 million people are now fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, more than a third of Virginians, and Virginia reported just over 300 new cases on Monday. With 336 new cases, that’s the lowest one-day reporting since the beginning of the pandemic.

Virginia’s average of new cases is now just over 700 cases per day, less than half of where things were over a month ago.

Hospitalizations are also at their lowest level since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began tracking the data.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+336, 665,332 total)

New deaths (+7, 10,874 total)

Current hospitalizations (-28 patients, 751 total)

Testing (4.3% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (6,789,297 total doses, 54,462 per day on average, 3,000,047 fully vaccinated, 47.1% with at least one dose, 35.1% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (8,388,345 total), 80.9% of doses received have been administered

Deaths are down considerably, but still hovering around 14 per day.

Virginia is getting ready to dial back some restrictions on May 15, including allowing restaurants to serve alcohol past midnight and up to 100 people at indoor gatherings such as weddings.

On June 15, if coronavirus metrics and vaccinations continue in a positive direction, Gov. Ralph Northam plans to lift all restrictions besides the mask mandate, which he’ll also reconsider.

Gov. Northam said Monday’s promising numbers are encouraging and a sign the vaccines are working. Anyone 16 and over in Virginia is now eligible, and you can get a vaccine at multiple locations in Hampton Roads.

Local cases