Virginia March 25 COVID-19 update: 1,559 new cases, 4 new deaths; Virginia getting less J&J doses next week than anticipated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As more and more Virginians get vaccinated for COVID-19, Virginia still is reporting relatively high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,559 new cases on Thursday and is reporting 1,388 per day on average, which is higher than most of the pandemic outside of the fall and winter.

Though health officials are concerned about the stagnant virus levels, including virus variants that have been detected throughout the commonwealth, there are still a lot of positive signs. The percent of positive tests coming back is well below earlier levels at 5.5% statewide and hospitalizations are almost down to levels seen in the summer (after going up to over 3,000 patients in the winter). Deaths are also around their lowest point of the pandemic and trending down.

Virginia is also set to get a big influx of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week to help with mass vaccination events, though lower than the previously anticipated 100,000 per week. With more younger people getting the vaccine, the number of cases should continue to drop. WAVY’s Stephanie Harris will have more on the Johnson & Johnson situation coming up tonight.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,559, 610,263 total), (1,388 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.9 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+4, 10,147 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, VDH recently reclassified some deaths after a review (10 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (+35 patients, 1,035 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,226,713 total doses, 50,358 per day on average, 1,167,307 fully vaccinated, 25.1% with at least one dose, 13.7% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (3,514,165 total), 98.5% first doses administered and 81% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Local cases

Hampton Roads is steady steady metrics, though its percent positivity still remains relatively high above 9%.

Accomack: 2,686 cases, 195 hospitalized, 37 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 19,281 cases, 898 hospitalized, 266 deaths (+48 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,040 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 2022 cases, 56 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 9344 cases, 323 hospitalized, 150 deaths (+36 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,859 cases, 126 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+16 cases)

James City County: 4,161 cases, 137 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized )

Mathews: 572 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 12,400 cases, 351 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+27 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 15,829 cases, 881 hospitalized, 234 deaths (+41 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 737 cases, 75 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+2 case)

Poquoson: 787 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,215 cases, 618 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+21 cases)

Southampton: 1,897 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,282 cases, 417 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 32,681 cases, 1,395 hospitalized, 358 deaths (+91 cases,+7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 605 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 3,367 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+13 cases)

Local metrics

369 new cases, steady overall

2 new deaths, trending down

-2 current hospitalizations (274 total), steady overall

Test positivity: 9.2%, steady around 9%

Local positivity rates