Virginia March 22 COVID-19 update: 1,063 new cases, 10 new deaths; Virginia Beach could move to phase 1c soon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With just over a week to go until April, Virginia’s continuing to see progress in the virus fight, though some positive trends have slowed recently.

Vaccinations (about 50,000 per day on average) are chugging along and are expected to bump up big time after March 29, when Virginia expects to add about 100,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines in addition its roughly 200,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week.

That will allow Virginia to open up even more mass vaccination sites like those in place currently in Portsmouth, Petersburg, etc.

As far as virus metrics go, cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since January, but still remain relatively high (1,000-plus cases per day on average and 1,000 current hospitalized patients). The percent of positive tests statewide however is down to 5.6%, but is still high in Hampton Roads (9.6%).

And after inputting a large number of backlogged death certificates attributed to the post-holiday surge, VDH has been reporting relatively few COVID-19 deaths recently with 10 on Monday.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,632, 602,182 total), (1,443 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.9 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+10, 10,127 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month, VDH recently reclassified some deaths after a review (10 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (+6 patients, 1,000 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 19K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,123,190 total doses, 49,912 per day on average, 1,133,834 fully vaccinated, 24.2% with at least one dose

Doses distributed (3,129,995 total), 100% first doses administered and 83.8% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week

Some places in Virginia have already vaccinated most of their 1b population and have started 1c vaccinations (more essential workers) such as the Eastern Shore. A Virginia Beach health official told WAVY on Monday that the city was almost done with its 1b vaccinations, and all of those 65-plus have been sent a vaccine appointment invite as of Friday. People who are in 1b because of high-risk health conditions (ages 16-64) are also nearly done.

An announcement for 1c was expected soon, though an exact date hasn’t been released at this time.

All of Virginia is expected to move to 1c by mid-April, per Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, with availability to the general public by May.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,685 cases, 195 hospitalized, 37 deaths (-1 cases)

Chesapeake: 19150 cases, 890 hospitalized, 265 deaths (+42 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,038 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2001 cases, 54 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 9237 cases, 320 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,826 cases, 125 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 4,124 cases, 136 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 566 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,303 cases, 341 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 15,738 cases, 869 hospitalized, 231 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 734 cases, 75 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 778 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,157 cases, 616 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+16 cases, 1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,891 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 7,215 cases, 413 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 32,465 cases, 1,370 hospitalized, 358 deaths (+95 cases)

Williamsburg: 584 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,331 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+5 cases)

Key local metrics

269 new cases, trending down

6 new deaths, trending down

no change in current hospitalizations (260 total), steady

Test positivity: 9.6%, trending up overall

Local positivity rates