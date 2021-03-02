Virginia March 2 COVID-19 update: Va. has given 2 million COVID-19 shots, death reporting still high as case levels fall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has officially administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and rollout is ramping up as the commonwealth’s case levels shrink.

As of Tuesday, Virginia’s overall case levels are the lowest they’ve been on average since November, and less than 7% of testing are coming back positive for the virus. Virginia reported 1,385 cases on Tuesday, much lower than the roughly 6,000 per day it was reporting in January, but still relatively high compared to much of the pandemic.

Despite the good news, Virginia is still reporting high numbers of COVID-19 deaths related to the post-holiday surge of cases, showing things were much worse than originally thought. Virginia reported another 160 deaths on Tuesday, yet another day of 100-plus reported deaths. This heavy input of deaths has gone on for nearly two weeks now.

Most of these new reported deaths did not happen in the past month though, VDH data shows, but in the month or so after the holiday season.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,124 , 578,559 total), (1,646 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 578,559 total), Case incidence rate: 20 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +160, 8,943 total), major input of past death certificates into the state’s system (184 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day on Feb. 19)

8,943 total), major input of past death certificates into the state’s system Current hospitalizations ( +24, 1,324 total), trending down overall

1,324 total), trending down overall Testing ( 6.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 21K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 21K per day on average) Doses administered (2,016,769 total doses, 47,088 per day on average , 697,879 fully vaccinated , 15.5% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,441,125 total), 90.5% first doses administered and 67.2% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment now up to 180,000 per week, plus 52K from federal pharmacy program

Meanwhile Virginia has seen a slight pause in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but overall things are trending down.

On the vaccine front, Virginia was slated to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week after its approval. That’s on top of deliveries of 180,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna this week, along with the 52,000 from the federal pharmacy program.

The vaccine you get depends on where you go to get vaccinated, but health experts say the best vaccine at the moment is the one you can get. Experts have emphasized that the J&J vaccine is not “second-tier.”

Local cases