Virginia June 30 COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 3 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 275 new coronavirus cases and 3 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and a drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations by 22 patients.

The case increase Thursday of 275 was the third highest in a day this month. though the average of cases has only increased slightly (172 per day) after dropping to around 130 per day this month.

Virginia’s still reporting only 48 cases of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, though the variants dashboard only updates on Fridays.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 275, 680,340 total )

275, ) New Deaths ( + 3, 11,415 total )

3, ) Current Hospitalizations (264 currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,028,951 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,314,529) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.5%



Local Metrics