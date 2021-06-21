Virginia June 21 COVID-19 update: 70% of Va. adults now have at least 1 vaccine dose, 60% of adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 70% of Virginia adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, two weeks ahead of President Biden’s July 4 goal.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia leaders came together Monday to mark the milestone. Northam says Virginia is the 16th state to get to 70% of adults with at least one dose.

We did it, Virginia! 70% of adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—and two weeks ahead of @POTUS' nationwide goal.



Grateful to the millions of Virginians who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Let's all keep working to #VaccinateVirginia! pic.twitter.com/M4J8C3nYEK — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile 60% of adults in Virginia are now fully vaccinated. When you take into account the whole population (including those under 18), Virginia has just under 50% fully vaccinated, per Virginia Department of Health data.

Cases have remained relatively low (around 136 per day on average) and deaths from the virus are now down to 6 per day.

New cases : ( + 116, 678,765 total ), 136 per day on average

: ( 116, ), 136 per day on average New deaths : ( + 9, 11,342 total ), 6 per day on average

: ( 9, ), 6 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (+2 patients, 285 currently)

: (+2 patients, 285 currently) Percent of positive tests : (1.5% on average)

: (1.5% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,846,776 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 57.8% (70% of adults), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 49.3% (60.3% of adults 18-plus)

