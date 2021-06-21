Virginia June 21 COVID-19 update: 70% of Va. adults now have at least 1 vaccine dose, 60% of adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 70% of Virginia adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, two weeks ahead of President Biden’s July 4 goal.
Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia leaders came together Monday to mark the milestone. Northam says Virginia is the 16th state to get to 70% of adults with at least one dose.
Meanwhile 60% of adults in Virginia are now fully vaccinated. When you take into account the whole population (including those under 18), Virginia has just under 50% fully vaccinated, per Virginia Department of Health data.
Cases have remained relatively low (around 136 per day on average) and deaths from the virus are now down to 6 per day.
- New cases: (+116, 678,765 total), 136 per day on average
- New deaths: (+9, 11,342 total), 6 per day on average
- Current hospitalizations: (+2 patients, 285 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: (1.5% on average)
- Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,846,776 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 57.8% (70% of adults), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 49.3% (60.3% of adults 18-plus)
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,868 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 21,207 cases, 1,030 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,138 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,270 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+3 cases)
- Hampton: 10,706 cases, 433 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+2 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)
- James City County: 4,666 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+ 1 case)
- Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)
- Newport News: 14,312 cases, 502 hospitalized, 238 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 18,003 cases, 1,034 hospitalized, 269 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 897 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)
- Portsmouth: 9,182 cases, 684 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)
- Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 8,002 cases, 462 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 36,323 cases, 1,705 hospitalized, 413 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)
- York: 3,799 cases, 80 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 cases)