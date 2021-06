Virginia June 2 COVID-19 update: 186 new cases reported as virus levels continue to fall, more than half of Va. adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) — Virginia reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as its daily reported numbers continue to tick down.

Virginia’s now averaging just over 200 cases and 9 deaths per day due to the virus. Hospitalizations are below 500 patients and trending down overall.

56% of adults are now fully vaccinated and 67% have at least one vaccine dose.

Virginia just lifted most COVID restrictions last week. Businesses can still require employees and customers to wear a mask.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 186, 675,783 total ), 243 per day on average

: ( 186, ), 243 per day on average New deaths : ( + 12, 11,206 total ), 9 per day on average

: ( 12, ), 9 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (+30 patients, 476 currently)

: (+30 patients, 476 currently) Percent of positive tests : (2.6% on average)

: (2.6% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,230,004, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 55% (67.3% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 44.6% (56.1% of adults 18-plus)

Local cases