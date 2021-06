Virginia June 18 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases and 6 new deaths reported; Test positivity down to 1.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 114 new cases and 6 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to drop overall, now down to 268 patients currently. The average percent of positive tests is also now down to 1.5% on average.

Virginia’s also inching closer to that 70% mark for adults with at least one vaccine dose. With more vaccination clinics being added to help underserved areas such as some in Hampton Roads, Virginia could soon pass that threshold.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 114, 678,506 total ), 139 per day on average

: ( 114, ), 139 per day on average New deaths : ( + 6, 11,342 total ), 8.4 per day on average

: ( 6, ), 8.4 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (-39 patients, 268 currently)

: (-39 patients, 268 currently) Percent of positive tests : (1.5% on average)

: (1.5% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,782,457 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 57.5% (69.6% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 48.8% (59.9% of adults 18-plus)

Local metrics