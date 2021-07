Virginia July 20 COVID-19 update: 721 new cases reported, hospitalizations back above 300 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than two months on Tuesday as its current COVID-19 hospitalizations went back above 300 patients.

Hospitalizations have crept up after dropping below 200 patients on July 5, and Tuesday’s 338 current patients is the highest figure in a month.

Cases have more than tripled on average compared to this time last month, up to 429 per day. The positivity rate is now 3%, up from just over 1% last month.

Deaths, which lag cases, dipped below 3 reported per day last week, but are now at 4.7 per day on average.

Health officials have said nearly all new hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.

Local cases: