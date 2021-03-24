Virginia health officials remind people not to show up at mass vaccination clinics without appointment

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the effort to launch mass vaccination sites continues in the state, Virginia health officials are asking people not to show up at the clinics without appointments.

Some community vaccination clinics are already open, including one in Portsmouth, but the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) are requesting only permitted people visit the sites.

People eligible for vaccines will receive an appointment or invitation to attend a vaccination event.

The clinics are currently only open to certain people in Virginia who are at higher risk of exposure or severe illness from COVID-19.

There are already several clinics operating now in Portsmouth, Petersburg and Danville. Portsmouth’s alone was expected to vaccinate about 1,000 people per day.

10 On Your Side confirmed there are multiple community vaccination clinics slated to open in the eastern region of Virginia, including in Suffolk and on the Virginia Peninsula.

In a news release, the state said: “VDEM and VDH will continue to closely monitor demand for Phase 1 vaccinations in the areas where CVCs are operating, so that doses can be shifted as needed while continuing to vaccinate anyone in the area who is eligible in Phase 1. Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case. Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized.”

Those who are eligible and get an appointment at a community vaccination clinic should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their appointment.

No walk-ins are allowed.

Those who are getting vaccinated need a copy of their invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of their name when they arrive at the site.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).