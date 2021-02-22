Virginia Feb. 22 COVID-19 update: 388 new COVID-19 deaths added to state total in last 3 days, cases going down overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s trend of new coronavirus cases might be continuing to decrease, but the commonwealth is still reporting high numbers of COVID-19 deaths, with a record 155 reported on Monday alone.

The Virginia Department of Health says Monday’s increase and large reported increases over the weekend (388 deaths reported in the last 3 days) are due partly to lag in inputting death certificate data.

Remember that deaths can lag new cases by weeks, and reporting those deaths also takes time — meaning most of these new reported deaths are not recent. VDH’s “deaths by date of death” graph shows that most of these new deaths came around early February, in the weeks after a large surge in cases.

That recent backlog of data put Virginia’s death reporting average up to a record 67 per day as of Monday. That’s 13 deaths per day higher that the previous record two weeks ago.

Cases and hospitalizations are considerably lower than they were a month ago, but both are still high. Virginia’s still averaging about 2,000 new cases per day, roughly double the average for most of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,155 , 565,270 total), (2,246 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 565,270 total), Case incidence rate: 23 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +155, 7,486 total), back up to record average after big trend down (67.1 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day on Friday)

7,486 total), Current hospitalizations ( -8, 1,540 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,540 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 23 per day on average) Doses administered (1,602,502 total doses, 30,887 per day on average , 481,287 fully vaccinated , 13.1% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,094,805 total), 91.3% first doses administered and 62.5% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

On the vaccine front, Walgreens, Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and independent pharmacies were set to each receive a portion of the 26,000 new doses coming this week through the federal pharmacy vaccination program.

Virginia is now getting double the number of vaccines through the federal pharmacy program. It had been 26,000 doses per week from CVS alone. CVS will continue with that 26,000 allotment, with the other pharmacies sharing the new, additional 26,000.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,565 cases, 181 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 17,819 cases, 820 hospitalized, 156 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Franklin: 962 cases, 48 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 1,816 cases, 51 hospitalized, 30 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 8,427 cases, 286 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,584 cases, 110 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 3,806 cases, 124 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 535 cases, 18 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 11,160 cases, 307 hospitalized, 135 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,564 cases, 778 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 704 cases, 69 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 699 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (No change)

Portsmouth: 7,523 cases, 568 hospitalized, 130 deaths (+21 cases, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,839 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 6,759 cases, 366 hospitalized, 134 deaths (+18 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 29,886 cases, 1,218 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+100 cases, +7 deaths)

Williamsburg: 507 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (-3 cases)

York: 2,924 cases, 48 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+8 cases, +3 deaths)

