Virginia Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Another week of major progress, Walgreens in Va. to get vaccines next week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has seen another week of major progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

Cases per day dropped by about 1,000 on average, and deaths (8 reported Friday) are down significantly in that span — about 1/3 of what they were at the end of last week.

Hospitalizations also took a major dip Friday by 157 patients. Hospitalizations still remain high, but are trending down steadily and are half of what they were just over a month ago.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,304 , 557,896 total), (2,246 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 557,896 total), Case incidence rate: 26.4 per 100K people, back down down recently, down from 72 in late January

people, New deaths ( +8, 7,090 total), big trend down (19 per day 7-day average, at 54 just over a week ago)

7,090 total), Current hospitalizations ( -157, 1,671 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,671 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 23 per day on average) Doses administered (+42,131 doses, 1,513,373 total doses, 35,745 per day on average , (+27,268) 420,574 fully vaccinated , (+0.2%) 12.8% with at least one dose

, (+27,268) , Doses distributed (1,766,575 total), 99.1% first doses administered and 62.5% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

On the vaccine front, Walgreens locations in Virginia will their first doses next as part of the federal vaccine pharmacy program, joining CVS in administering vaccines in addition to Virginia’s allotment.

You can read all of WAVY’s vaccine stories and resources here.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,545 cases, 179 hospitalized, 35 deaths ( +7 cases)

Chesapeake: 17,619 cases, 815 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+80 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 951 cases, 48 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,804 cases, 51 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 8,322 cases, 280 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+47 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,531 cases, 108 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,744 cases, 121 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 515 cases, 18 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+5 cases)

Newport News: 10,995 cases, 295 hospitalized, 115 deaths (+64 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 death)

Norfolk: 14,394 cases, 771 hospitalized, 158 deaths (+83 cases, +4 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Northampton: 692 cases, 67 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 687 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,435 cases, 565 hospitalized, 125 deaths (+31 cases)

Southampton: 1,830 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+16 cases)

Suffolk: 6,671 cases, 360 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 29,552 cases, 1,212 hospitalized, 247 deaths (+114 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 507 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 2,895 cases, 49 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+17 cases)

Key local metrics

523 new cases, trending down

6 new deaths, trending back down

-4 current hospitalizations (458 total), trending down

Test positivity: 13%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 14.8% — trending down after hovering around 20%

Eastern Shore — 9.8% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 16.7% — back down after holding around 18%

Norfolk — 11.8% — trending down

Peninsula — 11.6% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 17.4% — trending down overall

Virginia Beach — 11.5% — trending down overall

Western Tidewater —11.1% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.