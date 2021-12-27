Virginia Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Case average at highest point of pandemic, positivity rate at 14.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average number of new coronavirus cases is at its highest point of the pandemic at more than 6,300 new cases per day on average.

Cases are expected to keep increasing overall nationwide as the omicron variant continues to spread quickly. The U.S. is reporting nearly 215,000 new cases per day, though hospitalizations and deaths are lower than previous waves.

Preliminary data appears to show that omicron may lead to “milder” infections, at least in terms of lower hospitalization numbers, but the sheer number of infections overall can have big impacts on our already strained health care system.

Data from VDH shows unvaccinated people are still much more likely to get infected and overwhelmingly more like to get seriously sick or die.

The key takeaway going forward is that even though there are breakthrough infections among “fully vaccinated” and people who’ve gotten a booster, those people have significant protection against severe symptoms and boosted people even have extra protection against getting an infection outright.

Even a “mild” case of COVID has the potential to bring fever, significant fatigue and other longer term symptoms such as loss of test or smell. “Long COVID” sufferers can have even more debilitating symptoms such as brain fog, extreme fatigue and more that can stretch for months.

State metrics

New cases ( +4,472 , 1,049,336 total), 6,307 on average, rising and higher than summer delta wave

, 1,049,336 total), 6,307 on average, rising and higher than summer delta wave Deaths ( +2, 15,319 total), rising again but overall steady ( 26 per day ) after falling to 12 per day

15,319 total), rising again but overall steady ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +38, 1,672 total currently ), rising but still below delta summer wave peak, 399 in ICU, 474 ICU beds available

), rising but still below delta summer wave peak, 399 in ICU, 474 ICU beds available Test positivity: 14.5%, rising overall, up from 5-6% last month

Local cases (combined numbers from last three days)