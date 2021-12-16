Virginia Dec. 16 COVID-19 update: Virus levels rising quickly; hospitalizations up in nearly every state

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s virus metrics are continuing to rise as the commonwealth and the world confronts the new threat of the even more contagious omicron variant.

Virginia’s seeing a similar slope for hospitalizations compared to late summer, when the delta variant caused hospitalizations to increase about 10-fold from roughly 200 patients in mid-July to north of 2,000 patients in late September.

Virginia’s seen about a 400-patient increase in hospitalizations statewide in a two-week span.

Hospitalizations are rising in most states, with a 21% increase compared to two weeks ago. Cases are up 40% in that span nationwide, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. Deaths are up 34% to 1,302 on average per day in the U.S.

It’s still unclear just what the next few weeks will bring with omicron and the holiday season, but it most certainly will batter our country’s already overwhelmed health care system, Pulitzer-winning coronavirus reporter Ed Yong writes in his latest story for the Atlantic magazine. Yong’s piece is a must-read and he breaks down some of the keys points in a Twitter thread.

Basically you’re more likely to be infected even if you have a vaccine booster (though early data shows boosters could double your protection from infection from omicron) but most vaccinated people will be able to avoid severe symptoms.

Still, there always a threat of “long COVID” that can come with a “mild” case and the quickness in which omicron will likely spread means there’s a greater chance of severe infections that can pack hospitals.

I cannot stress this enough: The healthcare system cannot take any more. Don’t ask if Omicron will overwhelm it. It *is already overwhelmed.*



As one doc told me, "The level of care that we've come to expect in our hospitals no longer exists."

State metrics

New cases ( +3,688 , 1,009,933 total), 2,673 cases per day and rising

, 1,009,933 total), 2,673 cases per day and rising Deaths ( +30 , 15,055 total), rising again ( 27 per day ) after falling to 12 per day

, 15,055 total), rising again ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +29, 1,430 total currently ), rising again, up more than 400 patients compared to two weeks ago

), rising again, up more than 400 patients compared to two weeks ago Test positivity: 8.5% , rising overall, up from 5-6% last month

, rising overall, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 13,444,934

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.8% (6,471,069)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.7% (5,691,650)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.5%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,673,503

Locally, metrics are rising across the board. Norfolk’s seen a steady, steep increase in positive tests since early November. We’ll have the full city/town case breakdown shortly.

Local test positivity: 9.16% on average, rising overall