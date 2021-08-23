Virginia Beach senior facility first in Hampton Roads to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A senior living facility in Virginia Beach will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for employees.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay announced Monday that they will start requiring the COVID vaccination as a condition of employment. The Virginia Beach facility will be the first senior living community in Hampton Roads to implement a vaccine requirement for staff members.



Westminster-Canterbury CEO J. Benjamin Unkle, Jr., says, a fully vaccinated environment is the best way to “preserve the balance between prudence for physical health and serving the deep human need for social engagement.”

On August 18, President Joe Biden announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

99% of residents at Westminster-Canterbury voluntarily received vaccinations.

Should a resident contract a COVID breakthrough infection, Westminster-Canterbury officials say they have partnered with Sentara Infusion Center to provide monoclonal antibody treatments right on the campus.