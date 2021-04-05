Virginia Beach moves into phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has officially moved into phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations, those for the general public.

“We actually have appointment slots available for Phase 2 qualified individuals starting this week. People who pre-register today may receive invitations to schedule appointments within a few hours,” said Robert Engle, emergency planner with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH). “We will continue to prioritize those eligible in Phase 1 as we move into Phase 2, and continue the focus on equity and reaching our vulnerable populations.”

Virginia Beach follows Norfolk and Chesapeake in moving into phase 2. The Hampton and Peninsula health districts moved to phase 1c on Monday.

The health department just moved to phase 1c last Friday, but said only about 6,000 people were in that phase. Gov. Northam announced last week that all Virginians would go to phase 2 by April 18.

“This is a major milestone for our community,” said Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “It’s a testament to the incredible partnership between the City and VBDPH, and especially to the dedication of the scores of volunteers who have been showing up day after day to get shots in arms. We could not have gotten to this day so soon without our incredible volunteers or without the City redeploying staff to make sure everything was covered.”

To get an appointment for a vaccine, you’ll have to be pre-registered at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/. You can also call (877) 829-4682 to pre-register.

For more information, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.