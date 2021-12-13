Virginia Beach hosting free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Health is hosting two free COVID-19 vaccine and flu clinics.

One of the clinics is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, which is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

The second one is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 which is located at Stoneshore Road.

All vaccines will be available, including boosters and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5-11.

Those 5-17 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Adults over 18 years old will have the option of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.