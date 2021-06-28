Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon receives her second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, administered by staff nurse Susan Inglis, at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccine centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday June 21, 2021. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 30.

The clinic is slated for Wednesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church which is located at 5549 Indian River Rd, in Virginia Beach.



Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

